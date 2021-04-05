NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

NYZ001-052100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ010-052100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ002-052100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ011-052100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

NYZ085-052100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ012-052100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ019-052100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain

showers likely late. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ020-052100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ021-052100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ013-052100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ014-052100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ003-052100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ004-052100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ005-052100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ006-052100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ007-052100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ008-052100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

417 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

