NYZ001-122215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ010-122215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ002-122215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ011-122215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ085-122215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ012-122215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ019-122215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 30s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ020-122215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ021-122215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ013-122215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ014-122215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ003-122215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ004-122215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ005-122215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, mild with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ006-122215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ007-122215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Windy with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ008-122215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 358 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$