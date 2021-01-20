NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 _____ 225 FPUS51 KBUF 200845 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 NYZ001-202215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Late evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising to around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ010-202215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ002-202215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then just a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Late evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ011-202215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect snow showers likely late this morning and early this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ085-202215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow early will taper off to scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ012-202215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then just a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the single digits. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ019-202215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning will taper off to scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ020-202215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning will taper off to scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the single digits. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ021-202215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow early will taper off to scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the single digits. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ013-202215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning then just a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ014-202215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ003-202215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow early will taper off to scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ004-202215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ005-202215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny with just a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ006-202215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow early will taper off to scattered snow showers. The snow will be heavy at times early this morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. $$ NYZ007-202215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to between 15 and 20 across the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. $$ NYZ008-202215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 345 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers south of Lowville will taper off to scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. $$