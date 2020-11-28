NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
304 FPUS51 KBUF 280844
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
NYZ001-282215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-282215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ002-282215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Near steady temperatures in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ011-282215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then cloudy
with rain showers likely early. Partly sunny from late morning on.
Near steady temperatures around 40. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ085-282215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers early this morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ012-282215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely early, then cloudy with
rain and snow showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers late this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ019-282215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers early, then cloudy with rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers early. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow and rain showers late this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior
valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ020-282215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers early this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers late this
morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ021-282215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers early, then cloudy with rain and snow showers early. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ013-282215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers early this morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Mostly sunny
this afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ014-282215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then cloudy
with rain showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
late this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ003-282215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Near steady temperatures in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ004-282215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early
afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ005-282215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then
showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers early this
afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ006-282215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain
showers late. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the
Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to
around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ007-282215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then a chance of
rain showers through early afternoon. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ008-282215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers through early afternoon, then a
chance of rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
