NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

892 FPUS51 KBUF 060829

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

NYZ001-062215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ010-062215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-062215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ011-062215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ085-062215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-062215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-062215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior

valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-062215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-062215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-062215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-062215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-062215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ004-062215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-062215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-062215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-062215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ008-062215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

329 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

