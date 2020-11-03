NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows
ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers early. Breezy with highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into
the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then a chance of
showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into
the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from
around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior
valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the
lower 40s in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from around
60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph this morning, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Windy with highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.
Windy, cold with near steady temperatures around 40. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then party sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging
from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow or flurries in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from
the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from
the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
356 AM EST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid
50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
