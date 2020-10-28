NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
NYZ001-282115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle early, then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.
Breezy with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ010-282115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Light
winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ002-282115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ011-282115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle
early, then cloudy with areas of drizzle late this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ085-282115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely early, then a
chance of showers with areas of drizzle through early afternoon.
Areas of drizzle late. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ012-282115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers with areas of drizzle through early afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
with snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 40 percent.
NYZ019-282115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with lake effect
showers early, then cloudy with showers likely with areas of drizzle
late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas
of drizzle early this afternoon, then mostly sunny with areas of
drizzle late. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in
interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ020-282115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with
areas of drizzle through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ021-282115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
showers with areas of drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around
50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
NYZ013-282115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
with snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ014-282115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle
early, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
with snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ003-282115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ004-282115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ005-282115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle early, then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ006-282115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with areas of drizzle early, then a chance of
showers with areas of drizzle through early afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
NYZ007-282115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect showers likely with areas of
drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle
early this afternoon. Areas of drizzle late. Breezy with highs
ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug
Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ008-282115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
440 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with areas of
drizzle through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
