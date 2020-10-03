NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
_____
488 FPUS51 KBUF 030832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
NYZ001-032100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ010-032100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ002-032100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ011-032100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 50s. Light
west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ085-032100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light west
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-032100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ019-032100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in
interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ020-032100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-032100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-032100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ014-032100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ003-032100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ004-032100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ005-032100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the upper
50s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ006-032100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers late. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ007-032100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers likely through early
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ008-032100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers likely
through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs
ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather