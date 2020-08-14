NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-142115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-142115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from
around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-142115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-142115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ012-142115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ019-142115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ020-142115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ021-142115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ013-142115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-142115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-142115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ004-142115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ005-142115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ006-142115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-142115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-142115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
442 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
