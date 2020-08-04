NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
_____
188 FPUS51 KBUF 040836
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
NYZ001-042115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-042115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-042115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. A chance
of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-042115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-042115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-042115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then occasional showers
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-042115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. A chance of showers
late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-042115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-042115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-042115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then occasional showers with a
chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-042115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-042115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-042115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ005-042115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ006-042115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ007-042115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy
with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ008-042115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
436 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather