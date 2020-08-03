NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with
lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing late. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in
interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior
valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with
lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely
late. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.
Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
203 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely
late. Lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
