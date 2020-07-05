NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight with some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to

the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to

around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Very warm with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops

to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight with some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to

the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging

from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight with some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops

to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight with some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. East winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the Tug Hill to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms again late. Highs ranging from around 80

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

402 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms again late. Highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hitchcock/Levan

