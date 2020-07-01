NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

_____

072 FPUS51 KBUF 010820

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

NYZ001-012115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ010-012115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-012115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ011-012115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ085-012115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ012-012115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-012115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-012115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-012115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-012115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ014-012115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ003-012115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ004-012115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ005-012115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ006-012115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-012115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-012115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

420 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather