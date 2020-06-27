NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

786 FPUS51 KBUF 270611

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

NYZ001-270915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ010-270915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy and more humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to

the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-270915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ011-270915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ085-270915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-270915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-270915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall late. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy with highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-270915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-270915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. More

humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ013-270915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ014-270915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ003-270915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ004-270915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ005-270915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ006-270915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-270915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ008-270915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather