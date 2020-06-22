NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

916 FPUS51 KBUF 220815

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

NYZ001-222115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-222115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then some showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-222115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-222115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-222115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. Some

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-222115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s

in the valleys. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ019-222115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning then mostly cloudy with more widespread showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. More comfortable with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-222115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. More widespread showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. More

comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-222115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. More comfortable with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the

valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-222115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 in the valleys. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the

valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-222115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10

mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

More comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-222115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-222115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. More comfortable

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-222115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler and more

comfortable with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-222115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler and more

comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-222115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler and more

comfortable with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-222115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the

valleys. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler and more comfortable with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

Levan/RSH

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather