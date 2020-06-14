NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020
_____
735 FPUS51 KBUF 140731
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
NYZ001-142130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ010-142130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ002-142130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ011-142130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ085-142130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the
lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ012-142130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ019-142130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
east 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ020-142130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ021-142130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Cool with
highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ013-142130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ014-142130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around 60 on
the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ003-142130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the
upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ004-142130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ005-142130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ006-142130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
frost early on the Tug Hill. Cool with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
east winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ007-142130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early inland. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ008-142130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
331 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Cool with
highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across
the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
JLA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather