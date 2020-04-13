NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers and scattered thunderstorms
through early afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very windy and much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy,
cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Very windy. Late morning highs in the lower 60s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very windy and much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very windy and much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy,
cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Very windy. Early afternoon
highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very windy and much colder with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers and scattered thunderstorms
through early afternoon. Very windy. Late morning highs ranging from
around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the hilltops
and to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30
mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows
ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds through early afternoon. Very windy. Early
afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s in the valleys, then temperatures falling to around 50.
South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows
around 30. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Very windy. Late morning highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the hilltops
and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 25 to
35 mph, becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows
ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Very windy. Early afternoon highs around 60,
then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30
mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the
valleys. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from
around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the
valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 25 to 35 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Very windy and much colder with lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30
mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the
valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Very windy and warm with highs ranging from around 60
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s
on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Very windy and warm with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very windy and much colder with
lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy,
cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Very windy and warm with highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy and much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, cool with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms early this afternoon. Very windy and warm with highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Very windy and warm with highs ranging
from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy and much cooler
with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Strong winds and warm with highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming
southwest and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Strong winds and cooler with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very windy and cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
445 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms late. Very windy with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Very windy and much
colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s in the valleys. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s in the
valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
