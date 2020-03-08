NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
931 FPUS51 KBUF 080832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
NYZ001-082100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Near steady temperatures around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-082100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the mid
40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, mild with highs ranging from around
50 along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with near steady temperatures around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ002-082100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Near steady temperatures around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ011-082100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with near steady temperatures in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ085-082100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ012-082100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy with
lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ019-082100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in
interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ020-082100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ021-082100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on
the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-082100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-082100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-082100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the
lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-082100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the
lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-082100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer
with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-082100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-082100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-082100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
