NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
NYZ001-232230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ010-232230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ002-232230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ011-232230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ085-232230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ012-232230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ019-232230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow in
the evening, then snow, rain and freezing rain likely overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ020-232230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in
the evening, then snow and freezing rain likely overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ021-232230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then snow
and rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ013-232230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then snow
likely with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
NYZ014-232230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ003-232230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ004-232230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ005-232230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ006-232230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain
overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ007-232230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ008-232230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
336 AM EST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on
the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
