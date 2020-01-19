NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

758 FPUS51 KBUF 190904

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

NYZ001-192230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow

likely from late morning on. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-192230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow this morning.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40

mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-192230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow

likely from late morning on. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Occasional snow.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Much colder with lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-192230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow this morning.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

morning, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then occasional snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-192230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in

the most persistent snows ranging from 3 to 6 inches across the

lower elevations to 6 to 9 inches across the higher terrain. Windy

with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows

ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-192230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early,

becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-192230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most

persistent snows. Strong winds with highs ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 35 to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in

interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow

showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with

highs ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to around

20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-192230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to

8 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-192230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows 5 to 10

above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-192230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2

inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the

hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ014-192230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Early

morning highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between

15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10

above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ003-192230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow late. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Early morning highs around 30, then temperatures

falling into the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this morning, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-192230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then

occasional lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow from late

morning on. Additional accumulation around an inch. Early morning

highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-192230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow

likely through early afternoon. Lake effect snow late. Areas of

blowing snow this morning. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely

in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-192230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow this morning.

Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower

elevations to 6 to 10 inches on the Tug Hill. Early morning highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 10 and

15 on the Tug Hill and to around 20 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then occasional snow

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder

with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to

10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow

showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to

25 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to

5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-192230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow early this

morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower

elevations to 6 to 10 inches on the Tug Hill. Early morning highs

20 to 25, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 inland and

to between 15 and 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Much colder with lows

ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below

across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from 20 to

25 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-192230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

404 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent snows. Early

morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to between

10 and 15 on the hilltops and to around 15 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold

with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

