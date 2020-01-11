NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
_____
322 FPUS51 KBUF 110939
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
NYZ001-112230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Breezy, mild. Early
afternoon highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 60 inland, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore and to the lower 50s inland. South winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much
colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures
falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ010-112230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much
colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures
falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ002-112230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the
morning. Very windy and much colder. Early morning highs in the mid
40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ011-112230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog late. Windy, warm with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Breezy with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler. Early morning
highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west
and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ085-112230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then rain likely this
afternoon. Areas of fog late. Windy, warm with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy with lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much
colder. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling
to the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ012-112230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon, then
rain likely late. Areas of fog late. Very windy and warm with highs
around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler.
Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the
upper 20s to the lower 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ019-112230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers through early afternoon, then
rain likely late. Areas of fog this afternoon. Very windy and warm
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph this morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Early
morning highs ranging from the low to the mid 40s, then temperatures
falling to the upper 20s to the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in
interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ020-112230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, warm
with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much
cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling
into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ021-112230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of showers this
afternoon. Windy, warm with highs around 60. South winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Early morning highs in
the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the low to the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ013-112230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog
late. Windy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog
developing. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Early morning highs
around 50, then temperatures falling to the low to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ014-112230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, warm
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog developing. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds overnight. Rain may be heavy at times.
Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and mild. Early morning
highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s, then temperatures
falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s in the
valleys. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
becoming west and diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ003-112230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Occasional rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Breezy, warm
with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the lower 60s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Very windy and
cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 40s inland, then temperatures falling into the
lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ004-112230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog
late. Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows ranging from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to
the mid 40s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Very windy and
cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the
lower 30s. West winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ005-112230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog
late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds 15 to
25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the upper 40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Very windy and
cooler. Early morning highs in the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the
mid 30s. West winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ006-112230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Occasional rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Breezy, mild
with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper
50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the upper 40s across the Tug Hill. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Strong winds. Late morning highs in the
upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from
around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ007-112230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs
in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain...with freezing rain mainly north of Watertown.
Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Ice accumulation
of up to one half of an inch near the Thousand Islands region. Lows
ranging from around 30 across the lower elevations to the lower 40s
on the Tug Hill. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain with snow likely in
the morning, then just a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.
Strong winds and much colder. Late morning highs ranging from the
mid 30s across the lower elevations to the upper 40s on the Tug Hill,
then temperatures falling to the mid to upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ008-112230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
439 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs
in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, with the chance for freezing rain over far northern
sections. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s across the lower elevations to the mid 40s on the hilltops.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then
just a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
up to one tenth of an inch. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from
the mid to upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid to upper
20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
JM/RSH/TMA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather