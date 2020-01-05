NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
NYZ001-052230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-052230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-052230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ011-052230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ085-052230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early, then a chance of snow showers
from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs
ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around
2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the
higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to
the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from around
30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-052230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow
showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-052230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around
2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the
higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s in
interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid
30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the lower
20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-052230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow
showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an
inch. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-052230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow
showers through early afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging
from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-052230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging
from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-052230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ003-052230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ004-052230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperatures around 30. Light south winds. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional
accumulation. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ005-052230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of
snow showers late this morning. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Near steady temperatures around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ006-052230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely early, then cloudy with a
chance of snow showers late this morning. Partly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows
ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to
3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug
Hill. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.
Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-052230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then partly
sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to
around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from
15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to
3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug
Hill. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ008-052230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
331 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to 15. Light south
winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to
2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
