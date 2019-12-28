NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
_____
841 FPUS51 KBUF 280900
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
NYZ001-282215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ010-282215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
NYZ002-282215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
NYZ011-282215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
NYZ085-282215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ012-282215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ019-282215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior
valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain during the
midday and afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ020-282215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ021-282215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ013-282215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ014-282215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ003-282215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then widespread
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10
mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
NYZ004-282215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures around 40. Southeast
winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ005-282215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ006-282215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows ranging from the lower
30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ007-282215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain Lows in
the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then just rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ008-282215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
400 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
in the Black River valley. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then just rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40.
$$
JJR/RSH
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather