Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
NYZ001-272230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers through early
afternoon. Showers likely late. Becoming very windy and mild with
highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with
near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ010-272230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning
on. Becoming very windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Much colder with near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sleet likely, a chance of snow, freezing rain likely with
a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ002-272230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this
morning. Showers this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and much
colder with near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
NYZ011-272230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this
morning. Showers this afternoon. Becoming quite windy with highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Much colder with near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ085-272230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then widespread showers from
late morning on. Becoming very windy and mild with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain.
Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain.
Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the
mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ012-272230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then widespread showers later
this morning and afternoon. Becoming very windy and mild with highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation under an inch or less. Very windy with
lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing in the
valleys to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy and much
colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 15 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ019-272230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning
on. becoming very windy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain.
Very windy and colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain.
Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to
the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in
interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ020-272230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning
on. Becoming very windy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation under an inch or less. Very windy and
colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Near steady temperatures
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ021-272230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then widespread showers during
the midday and afternoon. Becoming windy, mild with highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain.
Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy and much colder with near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ013-272230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then widespread showers during
the midday and afternoon. Becoming windy, mild with highs ranging
from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 in the valleys.
Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45
mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow
showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the
valleys. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ014-272230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. A chance of showers late this
morning. Showers this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs ranging from
the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the
higher terrain. Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ003-272230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then widespread showers during
the midday and afternoon. Windy, warm with highs around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Windy and much colder with
near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ004-272230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Widespread showers
this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ005-272230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ006-272230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with
lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug
Hill. Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the morning, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ007-272230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain showers
this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with
lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug
Hill. Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ008-272230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
404 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain showers
this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation an inch or less. Much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
