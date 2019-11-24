NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15

mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper

30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Very windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Very windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across

the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

336 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

