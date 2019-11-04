NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

_____

447 FPUS51 KBUF 040839

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

NYZ001-042215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-042215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-042215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-042215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-042215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-042215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-042215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows

ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-042215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-042215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and rain showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-042215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-042215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-042215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from

around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-042215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-042215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-042215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill

to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-042215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-042215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

339 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then lake effect snow and rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather