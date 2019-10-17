NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then scattered

showers late. Windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Windy with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ010-172100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Breezy and cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ002-172100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Windy with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ011-172100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then scattered showers

late. Breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ085-172100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ012-172100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ019-172100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread frost developing. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

NYZ020-172100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread frost developing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ021-172100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Breezy and cool with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread frost developing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ013-172100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ014-172100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ003-172100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Windy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ004-172100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ005-172100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered

showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ006-172100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of frost

developing. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ007-172100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Rain early, then showers from late morning on. Breezy and

cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Widespread frost developing. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ008-172100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Rain early, then showers from late morning on. Breezy and

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with widespread frost developing. Lows around 30. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

