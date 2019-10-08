NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

097 FPUS51 KBUF 080835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

NYZ001-082115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-082115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-082115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-082115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-082115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-082115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-082115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-082115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog early, then areas of fog late

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing. Lows around 40. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-082115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog early, then areas of fog late

this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing. Lows around 40. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-082115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-082115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-082115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-082115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland

to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-082115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

north winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-082115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-082115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from

the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-082115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather