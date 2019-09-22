NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

NYZ001-222100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ010-222100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with near steady

temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ002-222100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ011-222100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ085-222100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-222100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ019-222100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-222100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ021-222100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ013-222100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ014-222100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ003-222100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-222100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ005-222100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers early this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ006-222100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-222100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging

from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Windy and much cooler with

lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-222100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Much cooler with lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

