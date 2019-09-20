NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

508 FPUS51 KBUF 200821

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

NYZ001-202130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-202130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-202130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-202130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-202130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-202130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-202130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows ranging

from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-202130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-202130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the mid

50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-202130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-202130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-202130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-202130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-202130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-202130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ007-202130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-202130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

421 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather