NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
056 FPUS51 KBUF 220822
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
NYZ001-222130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ010-222130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ002-222130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ011-222130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ085-222130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around
50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ012-222130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
around 50. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ019-222130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the upper 50s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ020-222130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 70. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-222130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early
afternoon, then mostly cloudy late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog
developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ013-222130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Light
west winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ014-222130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ003-222130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ004-222130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ005-222130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ006-222130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the
Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the
Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ007-222130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower
50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog
developing. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the
mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ008-222130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
422 AM EDT Thu Aug 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog
developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
