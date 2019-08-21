NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

_____

950 FPUS51 KBUF 210838

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

NYZ001-212115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Partly sunny early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-212115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-212115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.

Partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-212115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.

Partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-212115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-212115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Muggy with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-212115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-212115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-212115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-212115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-212115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-212115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-212115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-212115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds

through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-212115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from

the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-212115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds

through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-212115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy

with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather