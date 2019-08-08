NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
213 FPUS51 KBUF 081820
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
NYZ001-082115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this afternoon, then a chance of showers late.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-082115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early this
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail early this
afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ002-082115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early this
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail early this
afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-082115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early this
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail early this
afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-082115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Breezy. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-082115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Breezy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy
with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower
70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ019-082115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-082115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ021-082115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ013-082115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-082115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ003-082115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-082115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures falling into the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ005-082115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Early afternoon highs in the
lower 80s, then temperatures falling into the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows ranging from
the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ006-082115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures falling to the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then lake effect showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with lake effect showers likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ007-082115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to around 70 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-082115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
220 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
