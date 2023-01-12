NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

691 FPUS51 KBGM 120835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

NYZ009-122100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

showers with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-122100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ016-122100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ017-122100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ018-122100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ022-122100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ023-122100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ024-122100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ025-122100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ036-122100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing

rain likely this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-122100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ044-122100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ045-122100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ046-122100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-122100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ056-122100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-122100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ062-122100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

