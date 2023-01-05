NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

NYZ009-052100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow and rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-052100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-052100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-052100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-052100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-052100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-052100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-052100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-052100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-052100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-052100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-052100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-052100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-052100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-052100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-052100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-052100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-052100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

