NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ 540 FPUS51 KBGM 150835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 NYZ009-152100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ015-152100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sleet likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain likely this morning, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ016-152100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ017-152100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ018-152100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ022-152100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ023-152100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ024-152100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of freezing rain. Snow with sleet likely. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ025-152100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ036-152100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ037-152100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ044-152100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ045-152100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ046-152100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ055-152100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ056-152100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of snow and sleet this morning, then snow and sleet this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ057-152100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ062-152100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$