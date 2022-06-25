NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022 _____ 553 FPUS51 KBGM 250736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 NYZ009-252000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ015-252000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-252000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-252000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-252000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-252000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-252000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-252000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-252000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-252000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-252000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-252000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-252000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-252000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-252000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-252000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-252000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-252000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather