Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

