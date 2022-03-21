NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022 _____ 720 FPUS51 KBGM 210736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-212000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-212000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ016-212000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ017-212000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ018-212000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ022-212000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ023-212000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ024-212000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ025-212000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ036-212000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ037-212000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ044-212000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ045-212000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ046-212000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ055-212000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ056-212000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ057-212000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ062-212000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. 