NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022 _____ 337 FPUS51 KBGM 080836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-082100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 15 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ015-082100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ016-082100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ017-082100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ018-082100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ022-082100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ023-082100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ024-082100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ025-082100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ036-082100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ037-082100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ044-082100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ045-082100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ046-082100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ055-082100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ056-082100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ057-082100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ062-082100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Tue Mar 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. 