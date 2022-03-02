NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

241 FPUS51 KBGM 020836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to 2 above zero.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

