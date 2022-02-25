NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

606 FPUS51 KBGM 250836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. A chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 2 below to 4 above

zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Numerous snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

5 below to zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with possible sleet with freezing rain and rain likely

this morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet with rain and freezing rain likely this

morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain this morning, then snow likely with

a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain, sleet with a chance of rain this

morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet, freezing rain with a chance of rain this

morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow, sleet with a chance of rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain with rain likely this

morning, then a chance of snow showers, rain and freezing rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then snow

likely with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

freezing rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Freezing rain, mainly this morning. Snow may be heavy

at times. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero

to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely this morning, then

a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero

to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely. Snow and sleet this morning, then

snow likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet, freezing rain with a chance of rain this

morning, then a chance of freezing rain, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain. Snow, sleet and freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then a chance

of rain showers, freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero

to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet this morning, then a chance

of freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather