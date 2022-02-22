NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

