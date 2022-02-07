NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the

evening. Lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 18.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle and

freezing drizzle or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

