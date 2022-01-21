NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022

603 FPUS51 KBGM 210836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 9 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 18 below zero.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14 above. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ015-212100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs around 11. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ016-212100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

around 12. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ017-212100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 11 below zero. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 24 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ018-212100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 below. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ022-212100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 13. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ023-212100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

around 11. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 below. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ024-212100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 13. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ025-212100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 11. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ036-212100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 9 below to 15 below zero.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ037-212100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ044-212100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs

around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ045-212100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ046-212100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ055-212100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 14. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 below. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ056-212100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 below. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ057-212100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 below. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

NYZ062-212100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

