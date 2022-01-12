NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

169 FPUS51 KBGM 120836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-122100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ015-122100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ016-122100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ017-122100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ018-122100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ022-122100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ023-122100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ024-122100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ025-122100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-122100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ037-122100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-122100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ045-122100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-122100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ055-122100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ056-122100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ057-122100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ062-122100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

