NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021 _____ 229 FPUS51 KBGM 070836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-072100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ015-072100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ016-072100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ017-072100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ018-072100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ022-072100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ023-072100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ024-072100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ025-072100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ036-072100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ037-072100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ044-072100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ045-072100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ046-072100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ055-072100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ056-072100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ057-072100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ062-072100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather