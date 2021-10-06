NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

_____

671 FPUS51 KBGM 060736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-062000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-062000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-062000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-062000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-062000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-062000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-062000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-062000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-062000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-062000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-062000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-062000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-062000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-062000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-062000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-062000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ057-062000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-062000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather