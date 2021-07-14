NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ 197 FPUS51 KBGM 140736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-142000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-142000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ016-142000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ017-142000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ018-142000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ022-142000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ023-142000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ024-142000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ025-142000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-142000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-142000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-142000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-142000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-142000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-142000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-142000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-142000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-142000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather