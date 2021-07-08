NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ 316 FPUS51 KBGM 080736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-082000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-082000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-082000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-082000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-082000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-082000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-082000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-082000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-082000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-082000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-082000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-082000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-082000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-082000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ055-082000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-082000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-082000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ062-082000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather